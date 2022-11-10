Snow in Florida? Massive amounts of sea foam wash ashore post Hurricane Nicole

No, it did not snow overnight in Florida — although it appears to have.

One part of St. Augustine looks like a winter wonderland, not because of snow, but because of sea foam.

A FOX 35 News viewer sent a video showing massive amounts of sea foam being washed ashore during Tropical Nicole's trek through Florida.

Video Courtesy: Manda Pinner

What is sea foam?

Sea foam forms when the ocean is agitated by wind and waves — like the ones caused by Tropical Storm Nicole.

Algal blooms are one common source of thick sea foams. When large blooms of algae decay offshore, great amounts of decaying algal matter often wash ashore. Foam forms as this organic matter is churned up by the surf, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Is sea foam harmful?

Most sea foam is not harmful to humans and is often an indication of a productive ocean ecosystem, the NOAA said. But when large harmful algal blooms decay near shore, there is potential for impacts on human health and the environment.