Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
9
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Lake County, Seminole County, Seminole County, Volusia County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Coastal Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 5:45 PM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Orange County
Flood Watch
until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Sumter County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 4:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County

Snow in Florida? Massive amounts of sea foam wash ashore post Hurricane Nicole

By Kiah Armstrong
Published 
Hurricane Nicole
FOX 35 Orlando

ST AUGUSTINE, Fla. - No, it did not snow overnight in Florida — although it appears to have. 

One part of St. Augustine looks like a winter wonderland, not because of snow, but because of sea foam. 

A FOX 35 News viewer sent a video showing massive amounts of sea foam being washed ashore during Tropical Nicole's trek through Florida. 

Snow in Florida? Tropical storm Nicole churns up sea foam

Mounds of sea foam can be seen washing ashore in St. Augustine

Video Courtesy: Manda Pinner

What is sea foam?

Sea foam forms when the ocean is agitated by wind and waves — like the ones caused by Tropical Storm Nicole. 

Algal blooms are one common source of thick sea foams. When large blooms of algae decay offshore, great amounts of decaying algal matter often wash ashore. Foam forms as this organic matter is churned up by the surf, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Is sea foam harmful?

Most sea foam is not harmful to humans and is often an indication of a productive ocean ecosystem, the NOAA said. But when large harmful algal blooms decay near shore, there is potential for impacts on human health and the environment.