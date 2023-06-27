Snap a photo of your pet for the chance to receive prize from Pet Alliance

article

The Pet Alliance kicks their 10th annual "My Best Friend Wine Label Contest," where the cutest pet photo wins a rare prize.

In partnership with Quantum Leap Winery, this photo contest gives pet parents a chance to have their fur baby featured on a wine label. Submissions will be accepted from July 1 through July 31 through this website. Voting begins August 1 through the 21, with a $1 donation required for each vote made.

The cat and dog with the most votes will have their image and a short bio on the 2023 My Best Friend Rescue Red Wine produced by Quantum Leap Winery in Orlando, Florida.

"We are thrilled to kick off our popular pet photo contest for the 10th anniversary year," said Pet Alliance Director of Philanthropy and Marketing Cathy Rodgers. "It’s a fun opportunity for proud pet parents to show off their fur baby and support a wonderful cause."

The top 10 pets in each category will also receive "pawsome prizes."

To showcase these labels, Quantum Leap plans to host a special art show in October. All the money collected from this contest, plus the sale of the win, will go toward helping the Pet Alliance shelter pets in need.

To learn more about the competition click here. To see what the Pet Alliance is all about visit their website.