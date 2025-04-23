Smiley face in space: When and how to see in Central Florida

The Brief This week, residents across Central Florida will have the opportunity to see a smiley face in space. Two planets and the moon will align just right above the horizon, creating what looks like two eyes and a mouth. About 30 minutes before the sun rises on Friday, April 25, will be the best time to see the smiley face in space.



This week, the early morning sky will literally be smiling down at you in Central Florida as the planets and the moon align just right to create a celestial smiley face.

Here's when and how you can see the space anomaly.

Why is the smiley face happening?

What we know:

Two planets and the moon will align just right above the horizon, creating what looks like two eyes and a mouth.

The moon will also be in its thin waning crescent phase, so it will look like a big happy smile.

What is a planetary conjunction?

Dig deeper:

A planetary conjunction is when two or more astronomical objects appear to be very close together in the night sky.

Venus and Saturn will look like they are right next together and measure about four degrees apart when looking at them in the night sky.

This conveniently aligns with the moon, which will be just to the left of the Venus and Saturn conjunction, creating the celestial smiley face.

Can I see the smiley face in space in Florida?

Local perspective:

Yes, you will be able to see the smiley face in space in Florida. However, you will have to be up early in the morning and look to the horizon to see Venus, Saturn and the moon line up to look like a smiley face.

When can I see the celestial smiley face?

Timeline:

About 30 minutes before the sun rises on Friday, April 25, will be the best time to see the smiley face in space. Look to the eastern sky just above the horizon, and you will be able to see a happy face to start your Friday morning.

