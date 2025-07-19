Small plane makes emergency landing on SR-44 near New Smyrna Beach, officials say

The Brief A single-engine plane made an emergency landing on State Road 44 in New Smyrna Beach on Saturday morning. The pilot, who took off from Spruce Creek Fly-In, was not injured and landed safely on the roadway. The FAA is investigating the cause of the midair emergency.



A small, single-engine aircraft made an emergency landing on State Road 44 near Taganana Drive in New Smyrna Beach on Saturday morning, officials said.

What we know:

A small, single-engine Glasair GlaStar aircraft made an emergency landing on State Road 44 near Taganana Drive in New Smyrna Beach on Saturday morning. The pilot, the only person on board, was uninjured and managed to land the plane without damage or injury to others, officials said.

A single-engine plane made an emergency landing on State Road 44 in New Smyrna Beach on Saturday, July 19, 2025. [Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office]

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The aircraft had taken off from Spruce Creek Fly-In Community Airport at 9:13 a.m. and landed approximately 12 minutes later, according to tracking data from FlightAware. The plane is registered to AICRABS USA INC, a company based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Authorities responded quickly and advised drivers to expect traffic delays in the area.

The Federal Aviation Administration has confirmed it will investigate the cause of the emergency landing.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about what prompted the pilot to make the emergency landing, whether it was due to mechanical issues or another factor. It is also unclear how close the plane was to traffic at the time of landing or whether it made contact with any objects on the roadway.

The backstory:

The aircraft involved is a Glasair GlaStar, a light, kit-built aircraft known for its agility and short-field landing capabilities, often used by private pilots for recreational flying. The Spruce Creek Fly-In Community, where the flight reportedly originated, according to FlightAware, is a well-known aviation community that allows residents to taxi directly from their homes to a runway. FOX 35 News has not independently confirmed flight details with the FAA.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Emergency landings are rare, but the area has seen isolated incidents over the years.

What they're saying:

Officials have not shared direct statements from the pilot, but law enforcement described the landing as controlled and injury-free.

"There were no injuries, and the pilot did exactly what they were supposed to do in an emergency," a Volusia County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.

An FAA spokesperson added, "Our investigators will review the circumstances surrounding this event, and a preliminary report will be issued in the coming days."

What's next:

The FAA will post a preliminary accident/incident report here an agency spokesperson said.