Small plane lands on Central Florida roadway

Drivers got a big surprise when a small plane landed on a Central Florida road on Thursday morning.

Lakeland police posted a photo of the plane that landed on the grass shoulder of the Polk Parkway near exit 4.

Police say the pilot and passenger are safe. No injuries were reported.

Just after 1:30 p.m., police say the plane was removed and the roadway opened back up.