Small plane flips during emergency landing in Polk County near Mulberry, pilot uninjured

The Brief A small plane made an emergency landing Friday night west of Mulberry after experiencing engine trouble shortly after takeoff. The pilot safely landed in a grassy area near State Road 60 and County Line Road and was not injured. The aircraft flipped onto its roof while slowing to a stop, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.



A pilot escaped injury Friday night after a small plane flipped during an emergency landing west of Mulberry, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the crash was reported around 8:04 p.m.

What we know:

The pilot, who was the only person aboard, was found uninjured when first responders arrived.

Authorities said the single-seat fixed-wing plane had taken off from South Lakeland Airport in Mulberry when it experienced engine trouble shortly after departure.

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The pilot located a grassy area near State Road 60 and County Line Road and made an emergency landing, investigators said. After touching down, the aircraft flipped onto its roof while slowing to a stop.

Credit: Polk County Sheriff's Office

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The sheriff’s office said it is notifying the appropriate federal agencies about the incident.