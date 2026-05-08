Small plane flips during emergency landing in Polk County near Mulberry, pilot uninjured
MULBERRY, Fla. - A pilot escaped injury Friday night after a small plane flipped during an emergency landing west of Mulberry, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the crash was reported around 8:04 p.m.
What we know:
The pilot, who was the only person aboard, was found uninjured when first responders arrived.
Authorities said the single-seat fixed-wing plane had taken off from South Lakeland Airport in Mulberry when it experienced engine trouble shortly after departure.
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The pilot located a grassy area near State Road 60 and County Line Road and made an emergency landing, investigators said. After touching down, the aircraft flipped onto its roof while slowing to a stop.
Credit: Polk County Sheriff's Office
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The sheriff’s office said it is notifying the appropriate federal agencies about the incident.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.