Small helicopter crashes in Seminole County neighborhood backyard, officials say

A small helicopter has crashed in a Seminole County neighborhood backyard, officials say.

What led to the aircraft emergency?

What we know:

The Seminole County Fire Department said the helicopter unexpectedly crash-landed around 5:45 p.m. Friday, March 28, at 1236 Gallant Fox Way, Chuluota.

Authorities said one person was in the helicopter, and they were not injured.

No structures were hit or damaged in the crash, officials said.

What we don't know:

FOX 35 has reached out to officials to learn more details about the crash.

At this time, it is unclear what led the helicopter to land in the backyard.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

