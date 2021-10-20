Skeletal remains found in woods near Deltona

article

A spokesman with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said skeletal human remains were found in a wooded area near Deltona.

Just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, two park visitors went down a path into the woods at Veterans Memorial Park at 1921 Evard Ave. and discovered the remains.

Detectives said the body was surrounded by "blankets, bags, and other items consistent with a campsite of a transient person."

"While there were no immediate indications of foul play, the investigation will continue," said Andrew Gant with the Sheriff's Office.

Positive identification of the deceased is pending.

