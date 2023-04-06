Skeletal remains found in tent in Volusia County

article

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found in a tent on Wednesday.

Investigators say around 12:30 p.m., a work crew came across some tents in the woods off 6118 S. Ridgewood Avenue in Port Orange.

"Skeletal remains of an unidentified person were found inside one of the tents," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies and detectives are working to identify the remains. Check back for updates.