Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old man with dementia in Apopka
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 80-year-old man, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
Authorities said Larry Ramey was last seen at 6 a.m. at his home on Edgehill Place in Apopka.
His family told law enforcement that he has dementia and is without his medication, SCSO said. sem
He may be driving a 2008 grey Pontiac Grand Prix with the Florida tag 7125UX.
If you see Ramey, you're asked to call 911 or the sheriff's office at 407-665-6650.