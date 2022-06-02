Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old man with dementia in Apopka

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 80-year-old man, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Authorities said Larry Ramey was last seen at 6 a.m. at his home on Edgehill Place in Apopka.

His family told law enforcement that he has dementia and is without his medication, SCSO said. sem

He may be driving a 2008 grey Pontiac Grand Prix with the Florida tag 7125UX.

If you see Ramey, you're asked to call 911 or the sheriff's office at 407-665-6650.