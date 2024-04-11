Silver Alert issued for 2 men missing from Tavares, police say

article

Law enforcement officials in Florida are searching for two Tavares men who went missing.

Richard Weis, 85, and Charles Constable, 67, left their Tavares residence to pick up a family member. The two did not make it to pick up the family member, officials said.

Both men are traveling in a gray 2019 Jeep Cherokee Limited with Florida tag Z7XKE. The car has dark-tinted windows, and there is a "Sheriff's 2024" sticker on the back driver-side window.

Weis is 5'8" and 185 pounds and has undiagnosed dementia. He was last seen wearing a green plaid shirt with possibly gray shorts.

Constable is 5'8" and 185 pounds and is diagnosed with dementia. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and blue plaid pajama pants.

Anyone who sees the two men is asked to call 911.