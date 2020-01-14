Signed ‘Game of Thrones’ script to be auctioned off in England, could go for thousands

A signed “Game of Thrones” script will be going up for auction in England and is estimated to sell for thousands.

The script is from the season four finale episode “The Children.” It has been signed by several cast members, including Jerome Flynn who played Bronn.

In 2015, Flynn auctioned off the script for an animal conservation group at The Star, a pub in a South Staffordshire village.

Superfan Angela Raybould bought it for 1,170 pounds, or about $1,500.Raybould was also invited to London where she got to meet Flynn, who signed the script.

She now wants to auction off the famous work and will be doing so through Hansons Auctioneers on Jan. 21. It is estimated to go for about 5,000 to 7,000 pounds, or about $6,500 to $9,100.

The auction will be held at Hansons, Heage Lane, Etwall, Derbyshire DE65 6LS.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.