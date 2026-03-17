Shots fired reported inside a West Melbourne inn: What we know

The Brief The West Melbourne Police Department and the Brevard County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of shots fired at the Americas Best Value Inn around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a damaged window and a person barricaded inside one of the motel rooms, though no weapons have been physically recovered by investigators yet. Deputies reported that a 911 caller reported a shooting inside a room, though officials haven't confirmed any injuries or the total number of individuals involved in the ongoing disturbance.



Officers responded to a reported shooting inside a West Melbourne motel room, Tuesday afternoon.

Around 11 a.m., March 17, the West Melbourne Police Department reported a disturbance at Americas Best Value Inn, citing unconfirmed reports of shots fired inside a room. The Brevard County Sheriff's office confirmed a 911 call reported shots fired inside a motel room.

As of 11 a.m., the sheriff's office said investigators haven't seen a weapon yet.

Deputies reported a damaged window as well as a person barricaded in a room.

Officials have not released the number of people involved in this situation.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.