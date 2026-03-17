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Shots fired reported inside a West Melbourne inn: What we know

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Published  March 17, 2026 12:14pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • The West Melbourne Police Department and the Brevard County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of shots fired at the Americas Best Value Inn around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17.
    • Upon arrival, deputies discovered a damaged window and a person barricaded inside one of the motel rooms, though no weapons have been physically recovered by investigators yet.
    • Deputies reported that a 911 caller reported a shooting inside a room, though officials haven't confirmed any injuries or the total number of individuals involved in the ongoing disturbance.

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. - Officers responded to a reported shooting inside a West Melbourne motel room, Tuesday afternoon. 

Around 11 a.m., March 17, the West Melbourne Police Department reported a disturbance at Americas Best Value Inn, citing unconfirmed reports of shots fired inside a room. The Brevard County Sheriff's office confirmed a 911 call reported shots fired inside a motel room. 

As of 11 a.m., the sheriff's office said investigators haven't seen a weapon yet. 

Deputies reported a damaged window as well as a person barricaded in a room. 

Officials have not released the number of people involved in this situation. 

This story will be updated when more information is made available. 

The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the West Melboune Police Department and Brevard County Sheriff's office. 

Crime and Public SafetyBrevard County News