Shots fired reported inside a West Melbourne inn: What we know
WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. - Officers responded to a reported shooting inside a West Melbourne motel room, Tuesday afternoon.
Around 11 a.m., March 17, the West Melbourne Police Department reported a disturbance at Americas Best Value Inn, citing unconfirmed reports of shots fired inside a room. The Brevard County Sheriff's office confirmed a 911 call reported shots fired inside a motel room.
As of 11 a.m., the sheriff's office said investigators haven't seen a weapon yet.
Deputies reported a damaged window as well as a person barricaded in a room.
Officials have not released the number of people involved in this situation.
This story will be updated when more information is made available.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the West Melboune Police Department and Brevard County Sheriff's office.