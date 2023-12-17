Shoppers injured at Tampa Premium Outlets after fire alarm leads to reports of shots fired: PCSO

Pasco County deputies are investigating an incident at the Tampa Premium Outlets that left several shoppers with minor injuries on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to the mall located in Lutz around 4:30 p.m. after receiving a 911 call saying shots were fired after a fire alarm was activated.

Shopper Chris Kanaris told FOX 13 shoppers ran into the mall’s courtyard after a fire alarm went off.

"They were evacuating everyone for the fire alarm. Everyone was outside in the courtyard," Kanaris said. "We were out there for about two minutes and then a loud pop went off. It didn’t necessarily sound like a gunshot, but the way people reacted, I thought for sure it was a gunshot. Everyone started running and people started falling, and the way they were falling I thought maybe a mass shooting. My wife fell. I picked her up, and we ran into the woods."

Deputies are investigating after reports of a shooting sent shoppers into a panic Sunday afternoon.

Kanaris said a lot of people took shelter in the woods during the incident.

He added that while he was running, he lost his phone and his keys, but is grateful the situation didn’t turn out to be a mass shooting.

Investigators say while several people were injured during the incident, there is no evidence of a shooting. They say some people received minor injuries due to the rush after the alarm went off.

The sheriff's office says there will be an increased law enforcement presence in the area as the investigation continues.