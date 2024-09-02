Shooting at Orange County condo complex leaves one injured; suspect on the run

A shooting at the Oak Shadow Condominiums in Pine Hills sent one person to the hospital on Monday evening, and police are now searching for the suspect.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. near Silver Star Road and North Powers Drive. Authorities have not released information on the victim's condition.

Orange County deputies are searching for a white Toyota Camry with dark-tinted windows in connection with the shooting. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.