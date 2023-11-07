Police say woman with knife shot after charging at officers in Ormond Beach park

A woman was shot by police officers at an Ormond Beach park after they said she charged at them while holding a knife.

The shooting happened late Tuesday afternoon at Andy Romano Beachfront Park, at 869 South Atlantic Ave. Officials were asking residents to stay clear of the area to allow officers time to investigate the scene along State Road A1A.

According to investigators, the woman approached a police vehicle and slammed a bag on the car. The officer inside the car called for backup and pursued the woman across a parking lot. At one point, investigators said she jumped on the hood of the police car before getting into another vehicle and ramming into the officer's car. When backup officers arrived, they said the woman held a knife over her head and charged at them.

The woman, who was shot twice, was transported to a hospital after officers rendered aid. Her condition was not immediately known.

No officers were injured and there was no threat to the community, according to the Ormond Beach Police Department. No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.