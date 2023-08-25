Man shot, killed by law enforcement in DeLand, police say

article

There has been a law enforcement-involved shooting in DeLand, police said.

DeLand police said a man was shot and killed in the area of Euclid Avenue and Woodland Blvd., not far from Conrad Park.

No one else was hurt, police said, and no deputies or officers were hurt.

Woodland Blvd. is closed due to the investigation. Police have asked people to avoid the area while they conduct its investigation.

No other details such as the circumstances that led to the shooting or who was killed were immediately released.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ DeLand police confirmed that a man as shot and killed in a law enforcement-involved shooting on Friday.

Photos from FOX 35's Marie Edinger showed several police officers stations outside Conrad Park along Woodland Blvd.