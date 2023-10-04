Shooting investigation underway at Maitland apartment complex, police say

Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Maitland, according to police.

The shooting happened at the Arbors at Maitland apartment complex on Villa Point, a news release said.

Few details have been released.

Police said it appears to be an isolated incident, though the investigation is active and ongoing. It's unclear if anyone was shot, the extent of their injuries, or if police are looking for any possible suspects.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting are asked to contact the Maitland Police Department's non-emergency line, 407-539-6262. Those who wish to remain anonymous can email tips@maitlandpd.org or can call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.