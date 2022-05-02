Sheriff's office: 21-year-old man found dead inside a burning shed in Sanford weeks ago

article

A 21-year-old man was found dead inside a shed that was found on fire nearly two weeks ago in Sanford, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, and authorities appear to be investigating the man's death as a homicide.

The fire happened on April 21, 2022, at a home near RoseBerry Lane and First Drive, south of State Route 415. A spokesperson for the Seminole County Fire Department confirmed that crews did respond to the fire and found someone dead, then deferred additional comment to State Fire Marshal's Office. FOX 35 has reached out.

In its partial report, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said a neighbor reported the shed fire around 7 a.m. that day. Crews were actively working to extinguish the fire when they discovered a body, later identified as Jaylen McIntyre, inside.

The report notes that the back door of the home was left open, which forced authorities to conduct building clearance. The report also noted that it was considered a first-degree homicide investigation, but did not list any further details on how McIntyre died, the circumstances of his death, or if authorities are looking for anyone connected to his death.

McIntyre's sister reportedly came up to a detective as he was conducting security of the scene to report her brother missing. She told the detective that her brother was last seen around 4 a.m. The detective told her to go back to her house and file a missing person report.