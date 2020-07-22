Sheriff: Suspects ordered cheeseburgers after 'massacre' of 3 men in Frostproof

article

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says that the three people arrested in the killings of three Florida fishermen went out and got cheeseburgers after the crime.

On Wednesday morning, Sheriff Judd announced three people had been arrested in the Friday night murders of 23-year-old Damion Tillman, 30-year-old Keven Springfield, and 27-year-old Brandon Rollins.

Tony "TJ" Wiggins, 26, who has 230 felony criminal charges against him in his arrest history, was the alleged ringleader behind the "massacre," the sheriff said. His girlfriend, Mary Whittemore, 27, and his brother William "Robert" Wiggins, 21, have also been arrested.

Sheriff Judd called Wiggins "pure evil in the flesh" and said his criminal history dates back to when he was 12-years-old. He has 15 convictions and has two stints in state prison on his record.

He's a thug. He's a criminal. — - Sheriff Judd on suspect Tony "TJ" Wiggins

"I didn't stutter. He has 230 charges in his arrest history. Fifteen convictions and two times to state prison at only 26," Judd said. "He's a thug, he's a criminal. He's pure evil in the flesh. He's wild and he's out of control."

Wiggins has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

His brother has been charged with tampering with evidence and accessory. Whittemore has been charged with accessory after the fact of capital felony. Before the triple murder, Robert had one misdemeanor arrest and Mary had no prior criminal arrests.

The victims, Damion Tillman, 23, Keven Springfield, 30, and Brandon Rollins, 27, were "massacred" last week while meeting up to go on a fishing trip in Frostproof.

Investigators believe Tillman arrived at the lake first to meet his friends. When Rollins and Springfield arrived, they saw their friend being beaten. The attackers then turned on them and began shooting.

Rollins was still alive when the attackers left and called his father for help.

His father rushed to the spot after receiving the desperate call, but forgot his cellphone in the hurry to help his son. He drove to a nearby convenience store, and the clerk helped him call the cops but, by the time they arrived, Rollins had died. The other two men died shortly afterward.

After the brutal killings, the three suspects drove to McDonald's.

"They ordered 10 double cheeseburgers and two McChicken sandwiches," Judd said. Wiggins reportedly took his truck to a car wash the next day to wash the clay off of it.

The sheriff's office says it is collecting donations on behalf of the families of the victims. To donate, they say, you can go to www.polksheriff.org/donate, choose “other” and type in “Frostproof Homicide Victims' families.”

