Sheriff Mike Chitwood says he is honored to call Hurricane Milton victim a friend

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says Hurricane Milton victim Randy Synder was a family man and someone he was honored to call "a friend". Randy Synder, 66, was killed last week when Hurricane Milton came through Volusia County's Orange City.

According to the Sheriff, Synder lived in Orange City with his wife Barbara. The couple had been married for 43 years. "Family was his world," Chitwood said in a post on Facebook Saturday. The Sheriff continued saying, "he attended every concert, play, and soccer game the kids had. He was just recently celebrating his grandson getting into FSU."

According to Chitwood's post, he and Randy had posed for a picture together at the DeLand Homecoming Parade less than a month ago.

Sheriff Chitwood went on to say, "Randy's many friends will tell you he always made you feel cared for. That he was excited to see you every time you crossed his path.

What a legacy to leave behind. My heart goes out to this family and each of the families who lost a loved one because of this storm.

Certainly, there are many who knew Randy well, loved him dearly, and are grieving his loss. I am just honored he would call me a friend."

Synder leaves behind his wife, Barbara, his daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren, according to Chitwood.