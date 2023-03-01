Sheriff: Florida man shoots own dog in head, blames it on 'intruder'

article

A Flagler County man was arrested after deputies said he shot and killed his own dog, but tried to blame it on a home intruder that didn't exist.

Robert Williams of Palm Coast is facing charges of Animal Cruelty Causing Cruel Death, Pain, and Suffering and Discharging a Firearm on a Residential Property.

According to the sheriff's office, on Feb. 27, deputies responded to 256 Westhampton Drive after Williams reported that someone broken into his home and that his dog had been killed.

"Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased German Shepherd dog with a gunshot wound to the head within the residence," the sheriff's office said.

Investigators checked surveillance footage of the home and indicated that Williams appeared to have been the only person within the home and the only person armed. They said there were no signs of forced entry into the home or signs of a struggle.

A rifle was found near the deceased dog. Detectives served a search warrant and seized several guns and ammo from the home.

Based on evidence from the scene, the sheriff's office believes Williams shot his own dog and was arrested. He is being held on no bond.

"This man tried to cover up his crime by claiming that an intruder killed his dog," said Sheriff Rick Staly. "Violence is never the answer, especially violence against animals who cannot protect themselves. I hope he will never be able to have a pet again and be held accountable for the death of his dog."