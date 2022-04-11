Sheriff: Brevard probationary deputy arrested, accused of hitting girlfriend

article

A Brevard County Sheriff’s Office probationary deputy has been arrested after allegedly hitting his live-in girlfriend, according to the sheriff's office.

Tyler Morra is charged with Battery Domestic Violence, the sheriff's office said. He's currently being held at the Brevard County Jail Complex on no bond.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a ‘disturbance’ and during their investigation, they determined that Morra and his girlfriend were involved in an argument that allegedly resulted with Morra hitting her.

Deputies said the victim had injuries consistent with the allegations.

Morra was taken into custody without incident.

"I am extremely disappointed in the actions of this individual and have authorized the immediate termination of his employment," Sheriff Wayne Ivey stated, "Policing our own and holding those who refuse to abide by our laws accountable is paramount to maintaining the reputation and credibility of the amazing men and women of this agency who work around the clock to proudly serve and protect our communities."

Morra was currently in the Field Training Program for the Brevard County Sheriff's Office at the time of his arrest, the agency said.

