Sheriff asks for help in finding those responsible for dog's abuse

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey took to social media on Tuesday with a personal plea to help track down the person, or people, who left a dog for dead.

The animal was found hiding under a carport in Merritt Island. The sheriff says veterinarians believe it was likely a "bait dog," used in dog-fighting rings as a weaker dog that the fighting dogs attack for conditioning.

"This is absolutely just hideous! This is horrific!" said Sheriff Ivey. "You guys know where I stand on animal cruelty. I'm asking anyone who knows who did this to this dog, please let us know. I want to come personally get them, snatch them up and take them to jail."

Call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) if you have any information.