Sheriff asks for help in finding those responsible for dog's abuse

Published 
Updated 3 mins ago
Brevard County
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey is calling on the public to help identify the person or people responsible for an abandoned and abused dog.

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey took to social media on Tuesday with a personal plea to help track down the person, or people, who left a dog for dead.

The animal was found hiding under a carport in Merritt Island. The sheriff says veterinarians believe it was likely a "bait dog," used in dog-fighting rings as a weaker dog that the fighting dogs attack for conditioning.

"This is absolutely just hideous!  This is horrific!" said Sheriff Ivey. "You guys know where I stand on animal cruelty.  I'm asking anyone who knows who did this to this dog, please let us know.  I want to come personally get them, snatch them up and take them to jail."

Call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) if you have any information.