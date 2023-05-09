Sheriff: 94-year-old man swept away, dies after backing ATV into creek
article
GATEWAY, Colo. - A 94-year-old man lost his life after he backed an ATV into a creek and got swept away in Colorado, authorities said.
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office said the tragedy happened Saturday around 3:15 p.m. local time.
Deputies said a witness had called 911 and said that an older male had been working on his property "when he accidentally backed his four-wheeler into West Creek and was swept away along with the ATV."
RELATED: Collapse at Colorado resort pool leaves 6 hurt, 2 critically
Several agencies took part in these search and the man was found about a quarter mile downstream unconscious and not breathing.
First responders said life-saving measures were unsuccessful.
This story was reported from Los Angeles.