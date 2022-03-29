Sheriff: 4 Orange County deputies possibly exposed to fentanyl

article

Four Orange County deputies were treated for possible fentanyl exposure, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

The deputies were investigating a suspicious vehicle at the BP gas station on E. Colonial Drive around 9:15 a.m. when they were exposed to what investigators believed was fentanyl.

"While searching the vehicle and the two occupants, deputies located suspected narcotics and other paraphernalia. During the search, three of the deputies became dizzy, and deployed Narcan on themselves as a precautionary measure," the sheriff's office said in a news release.

None of the deputies lost consciousness or appeared to suffer any serious effects during the exposure. The four deputies were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure and for decontamination. The two people in the car were arrested on felony drug charges.

The deputies are believed to be doing well.

