At least 10 people lose their homes after apartment fire: Orlando Fire Department

The Source: Orlando Fire Department

The Brief The 2-alarm fire started on Rio Grande Avenue Friday afternoon. Orlando Code Enforcement condemned the entire building once the fire was put out. At least 10 people, including a child, are being assisted by the Red Cross as they are forced from their homes.



An afternoon fire that broke out inside a second floor apartment Friday has resulted in at least 10 people losing their homes inside a Rio Grande Avenue apartment building, according to an Orlando Fire Department spokesman.

Information provided in an Orlando Fire press release says the fire started around 3pm in the 2900 block of Rio Grande.

The fire response grew to 2 alarms before the fire was brought fully under control.

Once the fire was put out, Orlando Code Enforcement had to condemn the building.

At least 9 adults and 1 child were being assisted by the Red Cross as they sought a new place to live, according to the release.

Orlando Fire officials, building management, and the Red Cross are trying to determine the total number of residents who will need temporary housing.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.