Sexual battery charges against Orlando City player dropped
ORLANDO, Fla. - Sexual battery charges against a former Orlando City soccer player have been dropped.
FOX 35 told you in February when former player Jonathan Suarez-Cortez was accused of the crime. A woman said she and a friend met up with him and his brother, Rafael and went back to their Osceola County house.
Charges against Rafael were also dropped.
FOX 35 has reached out to Orlando City for a statement.