Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Orange and Osceola counties

9:00 a.m : A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Orange and Osceola counties until 9:30 a.m. on Friday. Winds to 60 mph, heavy rain and lightning are the primary threats. Seek a safe, sturdy shelter away from winds as the storm passes by.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?

Today's forecasted high: 90 degrees

Tomorrow's forecast high: 70 degrees

MAIN WEATHER CONCERNS:

HEAVY RAIN! It's a FOX 35 IMPACT DAY for FRIDAY and SATURDAY. Heavy tropical moisture is pushing into the state from the South. This will bring periods of concentrated, heavy rain into the viewing area mainly after 1-2 p.m. on Friday afternoon. If rain stays heavy over a certain area for an extended period of time, flash flooding is a possibility...this threat looks rather isolated but possible.

Aside from the heavy rain, lightning will accompany the stronger areas of activity. Rain chances ease up late tonight with a few showers around through 12 a.m. Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon brings warming temps and redevelopment of heavy rainfall across the area. Rain totals from today through late Sunday will settle in the 1-3" range with a few areas feature locally higher amounts.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR WALT DISNEY WORLD, UNIVERSAL, AND SEAWORLD?

Hot and humid before rain chances jump up after 1-2 p.m. Heavy rainfall and lightning will be the norm for the afternoon and evening. Visitors at the theme parks are reminded that when thunder roars to head indoors. Rain could become quite heavy here as well.

WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR THE BEACHES IN CENTRAL FLORIDA?

Beach weather looks ok before the afternoon hours. Clouds will be increasing and rain chances rising for the PM hours. Heavy rain and cloud to ground lightning will be the main threats during this time.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Heavy rain is in the cards especially over the next couple of days. Chances ease a bit Sunday and for the beginning of next week. Highs remain warm and steamy, around 90 degrees and rain chances day to day around the 40% range. These are all clear signs that the Central Florida rainy season is phasing in!