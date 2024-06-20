Several injured after truck crashes into power pole in Marion County: officials

Stream FOX 35:

Several people were seriously injured after a pickup truck crashed into a power pole in Marion County early Thursday morning, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened just before 5:20 a.m. at the intersection of SW 63rd Lane Road and SW 60th Avenue in Ocala.

A red pickup truck rolled over and hit a power pole, according to multiple 911 callers.

The people inside the truck were able to get themselves out, officials said. They were transported to a local hospital in serious condition. It remains unclear at this time how many people were inside the truck.

The circumstances leading to the crash were not made immediately available. Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

This is a developing story.