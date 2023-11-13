Several homes in Orlando evacuated due to gas leak: Orlando Fire Department

Watch FOX 35 News Live

The Orlando Fire Department said its Hazmat Team has evacuated several homes due to a gas leak.

Crews are at the scene of E. Jefferson St. and Bumby Ave. working with TECO to stop the gas leak which they said has been difficult to locate. In addition to the evacuations, some roads in the area have also been affected.

This is a developing story. FOX 35 has a crew at the scene gathering more information. Check back for updates.