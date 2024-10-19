Several dogs rescued from burning home in Ocala, fire officials say

article

Several dogs were rescued from inside a burning home in Ocala on Friday evening, according to Marion County Fire Rescue.

Officials were initially called to a home on Banyan Track just before 11:10 p.m. on reports of a residential structure fire after a caller reported her backyard and porch to be on fire.

Upon arrival, fire officials searched the residence to clear the home and extinguish the fire. Three dogs were rescued from the home, according to MCFR.

(Photo Credit: Marion County Fire Rescue)

Fire officials said the fire was under control at 11:34 p.m.

There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters, according to officials.

The American Red Cross is assisting the homeowner in recovery, according to officials.