Deadly crash causing traffic delays in Altamonte Springs

One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Altamonte Springs on Thursday morning, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 414 and Magnolia Homes Road.

Fire rescue officials said one person was declared dead at the scene. Another person was not transported.

Traffic is being redirected to State Road 434 as all westbound lanes are currently closed.

The area will remain closed for another two hours, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department, with it possibly reopening around 9:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.