Seniors line up outside Daytona Stadium to be among first to receive vaccine

Hundreds of senior citizens over 65 parked around Daytona Stadium Sunday night in anticipation of COVID-19 vaccine distribution on Monday.

The distribution will be operated as a drive-thru. Seniors prepared to stay out all night. Some said they would have to use the restroom in the woods.

"I’m 75 years old and I’ve never sat all night for anything in my life. Not a concert, football game, nothing," said Joe Leatherbury.

"I brought my crocheting, breakfast, lunch, dinner, drinks, a blanket and pillow," said Helen Waugh.

Frustration grew throughout the night as seniors were told they could not park around the stadium until 4 a.m.

Daytona Beach police announced people should refrain from camping overnight earlier in the week.

"They tell us they’re going to give us a ticket. Give me a ticket. I’ll pay $100 to be safe," said Fayna Lutz.

A spokesperson from the City of Daytona Beach police later said officers would not be ticketing for parking.

In a statement, they said:

"They aren’t ticketing people. Safety is the most important thing, the PD just doesn’t want the roadway obstructed."

By 10 p.m., the cars began forming a single-file line alongside LPGA Boulevard.

Gates will open at 7 a.m. Vaccinations begin at 9 a.m. The county will vaccinate 1,000 people 65 and older on Monday and another 1,000 on Tuesday.

Only the Moderna vaccine will be provided at this initial community vaccination event.

Each person will receive a 2nd dose reminder card that lists the date and the manufacturer for the first vaccine.