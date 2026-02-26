Reward to solve 2022 murder of Marion County teens increases to $9K

The Brief Crime Stoppers has increased the reward leading to the arrest of anyone involved in the 2002 murder of two teen boys. The reward has increased to $9,500. Two 16-year-olds boys, Kent Patterson Jr. and Kenneth Carr Jr., were found shot to death within months of eachother.



Officials are working to solve the 2022 murder of two Marion County teenagers who were found dead within months of each other. Now, the reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone involved is nearly $10,000.

What we know:

The Marion County Sheriff's office is investigating the deaths of two 16-year-olds boys: Kent Patterson Jr. and Kenneth Carr Jr.

Patterson was found dead from a gunshot wound on August 6, 2022, around 1:50 a.m. inside a home in Citra.

Several months later, Carr was found next to Patterson's grave at Campground Cemetery in Reddick. Responding deputies determined Carr was shot, the sheriff's office said.

Though detectives continue to pursue leads, the sheriff's office said, they believe community members have critical information needed to solve the case.

Reward amount increases by $6,000

The Crime Stoppers reward of $3,000 has increased to $6,500 – made available by the Florida Association of Crime Stoppers, in partnership with the Florida Office of the Attorney General.