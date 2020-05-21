Seminole Hard Rock takes a chance on reopening

article

After shutting its doors for nearly two months amid the pandemic, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa has reopened its doors with drastic new safety measures in place, giving FOX 13 an inside look before opening to the public Thursday evening.

When you enter the complex, they'll need a mask. Face coverings are required not only for players but also for all staff. If you don’t have one, you’ll be provided one upon entry.

The next things you’ll notice are the floor decals indicating where guests must stand in order to keep a safe physical distance while entering the building.

Hand sanitizer pumps await visitors as they step up for a thermal temperature scan. Anyone with a temperature higher than 100.4 degrees will be asked to leave.

As you walk toward the casino floor, you may notice staff in neon green shirts. These are members of the new “Safe and Sound Clean Team," focused on cleaning and disinfecting surfaces throughout the complex, with special emphasis on high-touch surfaces and common areas. The dining rooms cannot exceed at 50% capacity and guests must sit six feet apart.

Once on the casino floor, you’ll notice new plexi-glass barriers to separate players at table games, poker games and customer service areas.

Thousands of alternating slot machines are turned off to help ensure physical distancing.

And in case you start to forget the new rules of common courtesy, you’ll be reminded by 850 signs throughout the complex to give others space and prevent the possible spread of infection. The casino said it is constantly purifying and disinfecting the air flowing into the complex through a bipolar ionization system designed to destroy virus particles in the air and on surfaces.

Only a quarter of the 800 hotel rooms are currently available, with the event center closed off until further notice. No events are scheduled to take place at the pool complex. The casino is slashing guest capacity by 50% throughout the resort, becoming the first of six Seminole Gaming casinos to reopen in Florida.

