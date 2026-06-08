SpaceX: Falcon 9 rocket set to launch Starlink satellites from Florida

The Brief SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The rocket is set to lift off early Monday from Space Launch Complex 40. The mission will send 29 Starlink satellites into space.



SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida's Space Coast early Monday.

The rocket is scheduled to lift off at 6:13 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

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The launch is for a Starlink mission that will send another batch of satellites to low Earth orbit.

SpaceX said the first stage will target a landing on the droneship, "A Shortfall of Gravitas," which is stationed in the Atlantic Ocean, after stage separation.

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Starlink constellation

The 29 new satellites will join Starlink's growing constellation to expand the company's internet network.

The network delivers high-speed broadband internet to users around the world, especially remote locations.

Starlink has thousands of satellites in orbit.