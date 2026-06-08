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SpaceX: Falcon 9 rocket set to launch Starlink satellites from Florida

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Space
Published June 8, 2026 5:49 AM EDT
Published June 8, 2026 5:49 AM EDT

The Brief

    • SpaceX is scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. 
    • The rocket is set to lift off early Monday from Space Launch Complex 40. 
    • The mission will send 29 Starlink satellites into space. 

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida's Space Coast early Monday.

The rocket is scheduled to lift off at 6:13 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

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The launch is for a Starlink mission that will send another batch of satellites to low Earth orbit.

SpaceX said the first stage will target a landing on the droneship, "A Shortfall of Gravitas," which is stationed in the Atlantic Ocean, after stage separation.

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Starlink constellation

The 29 new satellites will join Starlink's growing constellation to expand the company's internet network.

The network delivers high-speed broadband internet to users around the world, especially remote locations.

Starlink has thousands of satellites in orbit.

The Source: The information used in this story was gathered from SpaceX. 

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