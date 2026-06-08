SpaceX: Falcon 9 rocket set to launch Starlink satellites from Florida
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - SpaceX is set to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida's Space Coast early Monday.
The rocket is scheduled to lift off at 6:13 a.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
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The launch is for a Starlink mission that will send another batch of satellites to low Earth orbit.
SpaceX said the first stage will target a landing on the droneship, "A Shortfall of Gravitas," which is stationed in the Atlantic Ocean, after stage separation.
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Starlink constellation
The 29 new satellites will join Starlink's growing constellation to expand the company's internet network.
The network delivers high-speed broadband internet to users around the world, especially remote locations.
Starlink has thousands of satellites in orbit.
The Source: The information used in this story was gathered from SpaceX.