Army specialist who died in Morocco during training exercises returns to Central Florida

The Brief The remains of Army Specialist Mariah Collington, 19, arrived in Orlando after she died during a training deployment in Morocco. Family, friends and community members gathered to honor Collington, whose casket was escorted to Apopka. A public celebration of life is scheduled for June 13.



The remains of U.S. Army Specialist Mariah Collington, a 19-year-old Central Florida soldier who died during a training deployment in Morocco, returned home Wednesday.

Family members and community supporters gathered to honor her memory.

The backstory:

A flag-draped casket carrying Collington's remains arrived at Orlando Executive Airport, where relatives met the aircraft on the tarmac. Community members later lined the route and gathered outside a funeral home in Apopka to show support for her family.

Collington died last month in what military officials described as an accident while she was in Morocco for training exercises.

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According to the Army, she fell from a cliff while hiking.

What they're saying:

Family members said First Lt. Kendrick Lamont Key Jr. attempted to save her after the fall. Key also died during the incident.

"It’s been one month since we got the call," family member Cherlette McCullough said, describing the loss as devastating for relatives still struggling to process Collington’s death.

The day before the accident, Collington spoke with family members by video call while celebrating her older brother’s graduation from the University of Florida, relatives said.

Family members described Collington as outgoing, athletic and devoted to her loved ones. They said she and her brother had long shared a goal of military service. Following her death, her brother joined the U.S. Navy.

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Supporters gathered Wednesday outside the Marvin C. Zanders Funeral Home in Apopka, where Collington’s remains were taken following their arrival in Central Florida.

What you can do:

A public celebration of life is scheduled for June 13.

Collington is being remembered by family and friends for her dedication to service, her close ties to her community and the impact she made during her short life.