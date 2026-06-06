Plane crashes in Kissimmee with 2 onboard, officials say

The Brief A small plane crashed on Saturday afternoon in Kissimmee, officials said. Two people were hurt and taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known. The crash happened near W. Clay Street and S. John Young Parkway.



A small plane with two people onboard crashed Saturday afternoon in Kissimmee, according to the Kissimmee Police Department.

What we know:

The Cessna C150 crashed around 3 p.m. in the area of W Clay Street and S John Young Parkway, a spokesperson for the Kissimmee Police Department said.

Two people were transported to the hospital by the Kissimmee Fire Department.

What we don't know:

The conditions of the two people aboard the plane were not immediately known. What caused the plane to crash was also not immediately known.

FOX 35 has reached out to the FAA.