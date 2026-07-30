Seminole County updates polling locations for thousands of voters ahead of primary election

Some Seminole County will have a new polling location for the upcoming primary election.

The Supervisor of Elections Office has announced the change affects about 45,000 registered voters across 11 precincts who will receive updated voter information cards in the mail.

Officials said only voters assigned new polling places will receive new cards.

Why some polling places changed

The county elections office said it reviews polling places before each major election and evaluates each one based on multiple factors, including accessibility, parking and facility availability.

That might result in some polling places being located outside a voter's precinct.

"Our goal is always to provide voters with safe, accessible and convenient polling places," Supervisor of Elections Amy Pennock said in a release. "Whether you've voted at the same location for years or are voting for the first time, we encourage every voter to verify their polling place before heading to the polls.

New interactive polling map

Residents can also use a new interactive map to help them find their polling place for Election Day.

The map can also be used to find early voting locations.

It's available on the Seminole County Supervisor of Elections website at voteseminole.gov.

The primary election is Aug. 18.