Seminole County to close two COVID-19 vaccine sites in June

Seminole County says it will close its Oviedo Mall and Sanford North Branch Library vaccine sites on June 19.

Starting June 1, the locations will transition to walk-ins only. Hours of operation will remain the same, Tuesday through Saturday, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

"All second dose appointments scheduled through June 19, 2021 will be honored. Individuals who receive their first dose at one of these sites between May 29 and June 19 will receive assistance in scheduling their second dose appointment elsewhere," the county said.

The United States reached a notable milestone on Tuesday with 50% of adults becoming fully vaccinated against COVID-19 nationwide, according to data collected by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

To date, more than 128 million American adults are fully vaccinated and nearly 158 million — or 61.5% — have received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to the CDC.

The number of people in Florida fully vaccinated against COVID-19 has topped 8 million.