Seminole County science teacher accused of molesting a child
article
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A Seminole County science teacher was arrested on child molestation charges Friday, records show.
Timothy Delaney, who works at Seminole High School as a science teacher, was arrested on one count of lewd and lascivious molestation against a person younger than 12 years old.
The details surrounding Delaney's arrest have not yet been released.
FOX 35 has reached out to Seminole County Public Schools for an update on Delaney's employment status.
This is a developing story.