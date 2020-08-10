Seminole County Schools give inside look at classroom ahead of first day of in-person instruction

article

Administrators in Seminole County say they are prepared to welcome back students as the state battles COVID-19.

On Monday morning, the school district showed FOX 35 the set up at one of its schools, Layer Elementary School in Winter Springs.

Teachers like Ashley Murray have been setting up their classrooms all week, stating that "you can see the partitions are for an extra layer of safety."

"When they’re at their desk the seats are spread six feet apart," Murray explained. In addition, signage is posted on the walls and floors of the school, along with paw prints to visually remind students to stay six feet apart. Seats in the cafeteria are marked to separate the children as well.

Seminole County school district said each school has a COVID-19 clinic, which is a designated room where kids with symptoms can isolate until a parent picks them up.

Principal Cheryl Nicholas told FOX 35 that her own grandkids are going back to face-to-face learning and she feels confident about the safety measures in place, citing that "we have done everything to make them safe. I feel secure about my grandchildren going back."

Murray added that she is eager to see her students again and said "I would do anything to get back to these kids. If you said get up there in a hazmat suit then I’d get up there in a hazmat suit."

