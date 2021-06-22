Seminole County School Board to vote on making masks optional

The Seminole County School Board will hold a final vote on updating its face mask rules on Tuesday.

Board members will decide whether to repeal the mandate, making masks optional at schools.

The issue has generated fierce debate in past meetings.

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW: SIGN UP FOR FOX 35 NEWS EMAILS

"You work for us! You work for us! You work for us!" parents shouted at the meeting. They accused the board of pandering to the teacher's union. "It’s no secret you don’t work for us, but for the teachers union. You’re supposed to do what’s right for our children. So protect them by taking these masks off."

There was even a woman escorted from the meeting after asking the superintendent if he was vaccinated and stating, "you look like President Biden up there wearing a mask when he's vaccinated."

However, a spokesperson for the Seminole County School Board explained that "we can't simply rescind it willy-nilly, automatically," and added that the board will do what is best for everyone. He said that the district is already in the process of possibly repealing the mandate.

MORE NEWS: Orange County School Board to hold vote on if masks should be optional

The Seminole County School Board will start Tuesday's meeting at 5:30 p.m.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.