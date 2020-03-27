Seminole County restaurant lays off half of staff

Many small businesses and restaurants are struggling to keep afloat during the coronavirus pandemic. Many have had to shut down or shift to takeout and delivery only.

Hollerbach’s Willow Tree Café in Sanford has been in business for nearly 20 years offering up German dishes and drinks.

“Started with seven employees, 60 seats,” owner Theo Hollerbach said. “We’ve been growing ever since.”

Their restaurant and store employ over 100 staff members, but as of Monday, he said he had to let half of them go.

"We were crying,” he said. “These are good people this is so wrong.”

Servers, kitchen staff, managers, musicians and marketers – all without a job.

“I’ve got 104 people and most of them been with us longer than six years,” Hollerbach said.

Even with the 48 staff members left, he said he’s worried more cuts could be on the horizon.

“Everyone agreed to taking a 25 percent pay cut, including the people working hourly so we can keep more people working,” he said.

With no end in sight, he said he’s at a loss of what to do next.

“None of us ever thought we’d be here,” he said. “My concern is I can’t get guidance from the government. I paid for interruption business insurance. Right? Guess what – viruses are not covered.”

For now his market remains open for customers and he’s pushing for takeout and delivery in his restaurant, but it’s not enough.

"By May if we don’t start opening up, I’ll have to start cutting more staff,” Hollerbach said. “And by the end of May, I think we just have to shutter.”

A reality that may come a lot sooner for other small businesses.