Seminole County requiring masks for students, will allow parents to opt out

The Seminole County School District said on Saturday that it is requiring masks for students for at least the first 30 days of the school year.

School officials said parents can opt out by writing a note and sending it with their child on the first day of school on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

The note can read, "I am opting out of the facial covering/mask requirement for (student’s name)" with the parent’s signature.

The change in mask policy is due to the recent increase in COVID-19 infections, due largely to the Delta variant.

In a news release from the district, school officials said they will review the mask policy before the 30 days expire.

The district’s website has details and frequently asked questions about the face covering requirement: Click here

Orange County Public Schools issued the same mask policy on Friday.