Orange County to require masks in schools with opt-out choice

Students and staff in the Orange County Public Schools (OCPS) will be required to wear a face mask when classes resume, according to Superintendent Dr. Barbara Jenkins. However, parents can send a note stating their child will be "opting out" if they disapprove of the face coverings.

"Parents must be given an opt-out choice if face masks are required by the school district. I want to acknowledge parents who are passionate on both sides of this debate and realize neither group will be fully satisfied at this juncture," Dr. Jenkins said in a statement. "Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of our students and employees, and after consultation with our health experts and school board members, I am implementing required face masks for all students unless the parent chooses to opt-out of the requirement."

Dr. Jenkins explained that opting out means sending a simple note with your child on the first day of school such as, "I am opting out of the face mask requirement for (child’s name)" with a parent's signature. The student may give the note to the teacher.

This mandate is effective for 30 days, beginning Tuesday, August 10.

RELATED: Parents respond to Orange County Public Schools mask policy

School district leaders met at Boone High School on Friday to go over what the upcoming school year is expected to look like and that also included the potential protocol for students should they need to quarantine due to COVID-19 or exposure to the coronavirus.

While LaunchED@Home is no longer an education model choice for families, if an entire class or school would need to pivot, teachers and administrators could use the virtual platform for a short period of time to continue providing educational continuity.

If a single student had to quarantine, and not an entire class, then a teacher would be able to turn on the audio for the class and the student could follow along. All students will also have either a school laptop or tablet where they would be able to access their assignments or material.

This will all work on a case-by-case basis.

"If there’s a need for an entire class or entire wing or a school to pivot, we can make provisions for that but there’s no LanuchEd @ Home for all of our students," said Jenkins. "Our platform is still available so a child could go on our platform and see some of the assignments."

Parents tell FOX 35 News that this past year has prepared them for the scenario of having to learn from home if it came to that.

"They did it last year so we’re already familiarized with it so I hope it would work, but there’s usually some kinks," said Marie Stiernelof, an OCPS parent.

"If she has to do it from home, it really wouldn't be too much different from last year. She’d have the same tablet and set up," parent Scott Oliver continued.

The school district said it would be on the teacher to help parents with any virtual learning if a student needed to quarantine.

The Florida Department of Education said on Friday that if a student was provided the class material while in quarantine then it wouldn't be counted as an absence.

Dr. Jenkins is urging teachers and parents to work with students as they try to navigate the new school year.

"I expect we’re going to have a safe school year where our children continue to grow and learn," said Dr. Jenkins. "Our children are so resilient. If the adults support them, our children can have a good school year."

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.