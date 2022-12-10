Seminole County middle school girl arrested for bringing loaded gun to school

article

A Greenwood Lakes Middle School student was arrested for reportedly bringing a loaded gun to school on Friday, deputies said.

Around 4 p.m., deputies said they responded to the school on reports of a student with a firearm on campus.

Deputies said they watched the school dean search a 12-year-old student's backpack. She reportedly had a black Glock 48 that was loaded, deputies said.

The 12-year-old girl was arrested later that day for unlawful possession of a firearm while under the age of 18.

The school said in a statement to FOX 35 News, "We consistently work together with our law enforcement partners to review incidents like these and ensure that our policies and procedures reflect the best practices in school safety and security."