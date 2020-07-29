Seminole County distributing sandbags ahead of potential tropical weather

article

To help residents prepare for potentially rough weather this weekend, Seminole County will hand out sandbags starting on Wednesday, July 29.

Sandbags will be available for all county residents at Boombah Seminole County Sports Complex Overflow Parking Lot, located at 3450 East Lake Mary Boulevard in Sanford.

You are encouraged to bring your own shovels and plan to fill and load your own sandbags. Empty bags will be provided. There is a limit of 15 sandbags per household.

There will be a sanitation station available as well.

The distribution center will be open daily from 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.