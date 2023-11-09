Seminole County detention deputy arrested for stealing inmates cash, officials say

article

A Seminole County Detention deputy was arrested for allegedly stealing cash from an inmate who was arrested, officials said.

On Tuesday, November 7, an inmate said he was missing money from his property, prompting a criminal and administrative investigation.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the inmate had $1,002 cash in a bag when he was arrested and discovered detention deputy Steve Bostick took $815 of the money from the inmate's property bag.

Bostick was placed on Administrative Suspension on November 7 and booked himself into the Flagler County Jail Thursday evening. He's been charged with grand theft.

Bostick has been employed in Seminole County since 2014.

The agency has served a notice of proposed discipline initiating the termination of Bostick's employment from the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

This is an ongoing investigation.